KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

