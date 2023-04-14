Robert W. Baird Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $513.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $492.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.92. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

