NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 22,647 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,139,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,589.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 114,160 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 44,100 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04.

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 61,837 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $63,073.74.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NN by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NN by 27.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

