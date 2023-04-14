Barclays Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $112.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

