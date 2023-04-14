Barclays Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $112.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %
MS stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
