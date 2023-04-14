Edgar R. Smith III Acquires 600 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 438,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,530,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on FGBI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

