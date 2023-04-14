Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

