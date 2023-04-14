MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR) Insider Buys A$18,000.00 in Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Rating) insider Ian Shackleton bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).

MinRex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MinRex Resources Company Profile

MinRex Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, copper, and other base metal projects in New South Wales (NSW) and Western Australia. The company holds 70% interests in the Marble Bar North, Marble Bar South, Daltons, and Bamboo Creek gold projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia; and 100% interests in the Deflector Extended Gold project located at Gullewa in Western Australia.

