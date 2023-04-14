Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.