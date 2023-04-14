Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $14,572.80 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $14,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $794,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

