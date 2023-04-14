Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $14,572.80 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $14,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $794,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Avid Bioservices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $21.05.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Further Reading
