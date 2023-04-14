Leinauer Corby Dolan Sells 164 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) insider Leinauer Corby Dolan sold 164 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $15,927.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.35 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

