Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Air Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
