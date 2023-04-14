Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

