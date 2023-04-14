Credit Suisse Group Lowers AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CLSA raised AAC Technologies from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.03 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.
