True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$7.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

