Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Organigram Stock Down 1.3 %
OGI stock opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Organigram has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$2.27.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.