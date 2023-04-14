National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$74.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$59.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

