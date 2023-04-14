Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.41.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.13. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The company has a market cap of C$623.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4313725 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

