Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$81.92 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The firm has a market cap of C$90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total transaction of C$1,134,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,881,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

