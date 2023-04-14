Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

TSE D.UN opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$13.13 and a one year high of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.55.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

