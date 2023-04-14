Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.79.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.56. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

