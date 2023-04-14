Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$73.08.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$63.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$69.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3763875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total value of C$3,279,847.62. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.