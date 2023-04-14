Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$88.93.

Shares of CCA opened at C$65.48 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$60.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.495614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

