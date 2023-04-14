Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.31.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$43.53 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.03. The company has a market cap of C$57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
