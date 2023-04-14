Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.14.

Nutrien stock opened at C$97.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.40. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$91.08 and a twelve month high of C$147.93.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.8223776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

