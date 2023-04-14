Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLI. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.34. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,299. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

