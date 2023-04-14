IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on IRMD. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

IRadimed Price Performance

IRMD opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,087. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

