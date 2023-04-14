Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of GLRE opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

