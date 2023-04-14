Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 74,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 129,102 shares.The stock last traded at $41.66 and had previously closed at $41.54.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 269.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

