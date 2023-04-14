BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 323,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 664,591 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 3.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $910.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
