BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 323,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 664,591 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $910.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,805,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

