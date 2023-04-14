Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.