NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.18. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 95,225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

