StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.