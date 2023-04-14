StockNews.com Downgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Sell

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 790,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

