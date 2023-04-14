Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $31.85

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $30.97. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 2,377,316 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.