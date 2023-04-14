StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 243,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Recommended Stories

