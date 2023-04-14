World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. World Wrestling Entertainment traded as high as $103.90 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 104970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.87.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

