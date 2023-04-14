FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.87. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 179,426 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FINV. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $442.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

