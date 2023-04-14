Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $43.00. Brookfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 243,165 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

