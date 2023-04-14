Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $43.00. Brookfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 243,165 shares changing hands.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.24.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
