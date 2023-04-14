Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.11. Plug Power shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 6,400,586 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

