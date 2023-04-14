Peter Bilbe Acquires 500,000 Shares of Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Rating) insider Peter Bilbe bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($17,880.79).

Horizon Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

About Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, silver, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Boorara Gold Project located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

