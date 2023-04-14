Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $9.87

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $10.31. Zeta Global shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 281,669 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,452. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 720,055 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

