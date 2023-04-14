Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIS stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.77. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

