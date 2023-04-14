Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.