Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 130,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,558,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,701,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

UGI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

