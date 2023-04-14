Concord Wealth Partners Invests $47,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 16,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

