Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

TAN opened at $76.99 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

