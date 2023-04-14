Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

