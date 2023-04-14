Concord Wealth Partners Invests $46,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of U stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock worth $4,952,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

