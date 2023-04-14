Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 946,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.