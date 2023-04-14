Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,899 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $81,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,739,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $232.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

