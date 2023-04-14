Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Copart worth $81,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Copart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Copart by 23.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

